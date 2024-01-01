Argentine pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert ARS to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
18.07 mvr

1.000 ARS = 0.01807 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.360.92118.9491.34418.9490.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.3650.87712.3650.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9380.98813.9380.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ARS0.01807 MVR
5 ARS0.09033 MVR
10 ARS0.18066 MVR
20 ARS0.36133 MVR
50 ARS0.90332 MVR
100 ARS1.80663 MVR
250 ARS4.51658 MVR
500 ARS9.03315 MVR
1000 ARS18.06630 MVR
2000 ARS36.13260 MVR
5000 ARS90.33150 MVR
10000 ARS180.66300 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Argentine Peso
1 MVR55.35150 ARS
5 MVR276.75750 ARS
10 MVR553.51500 ARS
20 MVR1,107.03000 ARS
50 MVR2,767.57500 ARS
100 MVR5,535.15000 ARS
250 MVR13,837.87500 ARS
500 MVR27,675.75000 ARS
1000 MVR55,351.50000 ARS
2000 MVR110,703.00000 ARS
5000 MVR276,757.50000 ARS
10000 MVR553,515.00000 ARS