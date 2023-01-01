5000 Argentine pesos to Macedonian denars

Convert ARS to MKD at the real exchange rate

5000 ars
782.98 mkd

1.00000 ARS = 0.15660 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.514461.35450.9170518.8541.338418.85410.791578
1 AUD0.660310.8943760.6055312.44930.88374612.44940.522679
1 CAD0.738281.118110.67704113.91950.98811413.91960.584406
1 EUR1.090451.651451.47701120.55931.4594620.55950.8631

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 ARS0.15660 MKD
5 ARS0.78298 MKD
10 ARS1.56597 MKD
20 ARS3.13194 MKD
50 ARS7.82985 MKD
100 ARS15.65970 MKD
250 ARS39.14925 MKD
500 ARS78.29850 MKD
1000 ARS156.59700 MKD
2000 ARS313.19400 MKD
5000 ARS782.98500 MKD
10000 ARS1565.97000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Argentine Peso
1 MKD6.38581 ARS
5 MKD31.92905 ARS
10 MKD63.85810 ARS
20 MKD127.71620 ARS
50 MKD319.29050 ARS
100 MKD638.58100 ARS
250 MKD1596.45250 ARS
500 MKD3192.90500 ARS
1000 MKD6385.81000 ARS
2000 MKD12771.62000 ARS
5000 MKD31929.05000 ARS
10000 MKD63858.10000 ARS