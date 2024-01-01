Argentine pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert ARS to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
8.44 cny

1.000 ARS = 0.008438 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ARS0.00844 CNY
5 ARS0.04219 CNY
10 ARS0.08438 CNY
20 ARS0.16876 CNY
50 ARS0.42191 CNY
100 ARS0.84382 CNY
250 ARS2.10956 CNY
500 ARS4.21911 CNY
1000 ARS8.43823 CNY
2000 ARS16.87646 CNY
5000 ARS42.19115 CNY
10000 ARS84.38230 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Argentine Peso
1 CNY118.50800 ARS
5 CNY592.54000 ARS
10 CNY1,185.08000 ARS
20 CNY2,370.16000 ARS
50 CNY5,925.40000 ARS
100 CNY11,850.80000 ARS
250 CNY29,627.00000 ARS
500 CNY59,254.00000 ARS
1000 CNY118,508.00000 ARS
2000 CNY237,016.00000 ARS
5000 CNY592,540.00000 ARS
10000 CNY1,185,080.00000 ARS