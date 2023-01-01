5 Argentine pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert ARS to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.02 bgn

1.00000 ARS = 0.00497 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 ARS0.00497 BGN
5 ARS0.02487 BGN
10 ARS0.04974 BGN
20 ARS0.09947 BGN
50 ARS0.24868 BGN
100 ARS0.49736 BGN
250 ARS1.24340 BGN
500 ARS2.48679 BGN
1000 ARS4.97358 BGN
2000 ARS9.94716 BGN
5000 ARS24.86790 BGN
10000 ARS49.73580 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Argentine Peso
1 BGN201.06200 ARS
5 BGN1005.31000 ARS
10 BGN2010.62000 ARS
20 BGN4021.24000 ARS
50 BGN10053.10000 ARS
100 BGN20106.20000 ARS
250 BGN50265.50000 ARS
500 BGN100531.00000 ARS
1000 BGN201062.00000 ARS
2000 BGN402124.00000 ARS
5000 BGN1005310.00000 ARS
10000 BGN2010620.00000 ARS