2000 Angolan kwanzas to Nigerian nairas

Convert AOA to NGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
1,872.50 ngn

1.00000 AOA = 0.93625 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.916951.354451.513551.3380518.835183.3250.791296
1 EUR1.090611.477161.650671.4592820.541690.87420.863
1 CAD0.7383070.67697311.117460.98789213.906161.51940.584219
1 AUD0.66070.6058130.89488510.8840512.444455.05280.522809

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Nigerian Naira
1 AOA0.93625 NGN
5 AOA4.68126 NGN
10 AOA9.36252 NGN
20 AOA18.72504 NGN
50 AOA46.81260 NGN
100 AOA93.62520 NGN
250 AOA234.06300 NGN
500 AOA468.12600 NGN
1000 AOA936.25200 NGN
2000 AOA1872.50400 NGN
5000 AOA4681.26000 NGN
10000 AOA9362.52000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Angolan Kwanza
1 NGN1.06809 AOA
5 NGN5.34045 AOA
10 NGN10.68090 AOA
20 NGN21.36180 AOA
50 NGN53.40450 AOA
100 NGN106.80900 AOA
250 NGN267.02250 AOA
500 NGN534.04500 AOA
1000 NGN1068.09000 AOA
2000 NGN2136.18000 AOA
5000 NGN5340.45000 AOA
10000 NGN10680.90000 AOA