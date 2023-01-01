5 Angolan kwanzas to Bhutanese ngultrums

5 aoa
0.49 btn

1.00000 AOA = 0.09878 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AOA0.09878 BTN
5 AOA0.49392 BTN
10 AOA0.98784 BTN
20 AOA1.97567 BTN
50 AOA4.93917 BTN
100 AOA9.87835 BTN
250 AOA24.69587 BTN
500 AOA49.39175 BTN
1000 AOA98.78350 BTN
2000 AOA197.56700 BTN
5000 AOA493.91750 BTN
10000 AOA987.83500 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Angolan Kwanza
1 BTN10.12310 AOA
5 BTN50.61550 AOA
10 BTN101.23100 AOA
20 BTN202.46200 AOA
50 BTN506.15500 AOA
100 BTN1012.31000 AOA
250 BTN2530.77500 AOA
500 BTN5061.55000 AOA
1000 BTN10123.10000 AOA
2000 BTN20246.20000 AOA
5000 BTN50615.50000 AOA
10000 BTN101231.00000 AOA