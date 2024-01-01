Armenian drams to Zambian kwacha today

Convert AMD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
64.32 zmw

1.000 AMD = 0.06432 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3031.4761.6640.96618.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6781.7271.9471.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0831.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / ZMW
1 AMD0.06432 ZMW
5 AMD0.32162 ZMW
10 AMD0.64323 ZMW
20 AMD1.28646 ZMW
50 AMD3.21615 ZMW
100 AMD6.43231 ZMW
250 AMD16.08078 ZMW
500 AMD32.16155 ZMW
1000 AMD64.32310 ZMW
2000 AMD128.64620 ZMW
5000 AMD321.61550 ZMW
10000 AMD643.23100 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Armenian Dram
1 ZMW15.54650 AMD
5 ZMW77.73250 AMD
10 ZMW155.46500 AMD
20 ZMW310.93000 AMD
50 ZMW777.32500 AMD
100 ZMW1,554.65000 AMD
250 ZMW3,886.62500 AMD
500 ZMW7,773.25000 AMD
1000 ZMW15,546.50000 AMD
2000 ZMW31,093.00000 AMD
5000 ZMW77,732.50000 AMD
10000 ZMW155,465.00000 AMD