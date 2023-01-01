5000 Armenian drams to Uzbekistan soms

Convert AMD to UZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 amd
152,712 uzs

1.00000 AMD = 30.54240 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86231.090790.87821.476751.646960.953418.9475
1 GBP1.1596911.265105.4011.712751.910151.1056521.9755
1 USD0.916850.790514183.3211.353951.510.874117.3719
1 INR0.01100370.009487570.012001810.01624980.01812270.01049080.208494

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uzbekistan Som
1 AMD30.54240 UZS
5 AMD152.71200 UZS
10 AMD305.42400 UZS
20 AMD610.84800 UZS
50 AMD1527.12000 UZS
100 AMD3054.24000 UZS
250 AMD7635.60000 UZS
500 AMD15271.20000 UZS
1000 AMD30542.40000 UZS
2000 AMD61084.80000 UZS
5000 AMD152712.00000 UZS
10000 AMD305424.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Armenian Dram
1 UZS0.03274 AMD
5 UZS0.16371 AMD
10 UZS0.32741 AMD
20 UZS0.65483 AMD
50 UZS1.63707 AMD
100 UZS3.27414 AMD
250 UZS8.18535 AMD
500 UZS16.37070 AMD
1000 UZS32.74140 AMD
2000 UZS65.48280 AMD
5000 UZS163.70700 AMD
10000 UZS327.41400 AMD