Armenian drams to Mozambican meticals today

Convert AMD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
159.56 mzn

1.000 AMD = 0.1596 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6621.7271.9471.1321.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mozambican Metical
1 AMD0.15956 MZN
5 AMD0.79779 MZN
10 AMD1.59557 MZN
20 AMD3.19114 MZN
50 AMD7.97785 MZN
100 AMD15.95570 MZN
250 AMD39.88925 MZN
500 AMD79.77850 MZN
1000 AMD159.55700 MZN
2000 AMD319.11400 MZN
5000 AMD797.78500 MZN
10000 AMD1,595.57000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Armenian Dram
1 MZN6.26734 AMD
5 MZN31.33670 AMD
10 MZN62.67340 AMD
20 MZN125.34680 AMD
50 MZN313.36700 AMD
100 MZN626.73400 AMD
250 MZN1,566.83500 AMD
500 MZN3,133.67000 AMD
1000 MZN6,267.34000 AMD
2000 MZN12,534.68000 AMD
5000 MZN31,336.70000 AMD
10000 MZN62,673.40000 AMD