Armenian drams to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert AMD to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
8,417.96 mnt

1.000 AMD = 8.418 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mongolian Tugrik
1 AMD8.41796 MNT
5 AMD42.08980 MNT
10 AMD84.17960 MNT
20 AMD168.35920 MNT
50 AMD420.89800 MNT
100 AMD841.79600 MNT
250 AMD2,104.49000 MNT
500 AMD4,208.98000 MNT
1000 AMD8,417.96000 MNT
2000 AMD16,835.92000 MNT
5000 AMD42,089.80000 MNT
10000 AMD84,179.60000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Armenian Dram
1 MNT0.11879 AMD
5 MNT0.59397 AMD
10 MNT1.18794 AMD
20 MNT2.37588 AMD
50 MNT5.93970 AMD
100 MNT11.87940 AMD
250 MNT29.69850 AMD
500 MNT59.39700 AMD
1000 MNT118.79400 AMD
2000 MNT237.58800 AMD
5000 MNT593.97000 AMD
10000 MNT1,187.94000 AMD