Armenian drams to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert AMD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
11,227 mga

1.000 AMD = 11.23 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
How to convert Armenian drams to Malagasy ariaries

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Malagasy Ariary
1 AMD11.22690 MGA
5 AMD56.13450 MGA
10 AMD112.26900 MGA
20 AMD224.53800 MGA
50 AMD561.34500 MGA
100 AMD1,122.69000 MGA
250 AMD2,806.72500 MGA
500 AMD5,613.45000 MGA
1000 AMD11,226.90000 MGA
2000 AMD22,453.80000 MGA
5000 AMD56,134.50000 MGA
10000 AMD112,269.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Armenian Dram
1 MGA0.08907 AMD
5 MGA0.44536 AMD
10 MGA0.89071 AMD
20 MGA1.78143 AMD
50 MGA4.45357 AMD
100 MGA8.90714 AMD
250 MGA22.26785 AMD
500 MGA44.53570 AMD
1000 MGA89.07140 AMD
2000 MGA178.14280 AMD
5000 MGA445.35700 AMD
10000 MGA890.71400 AMD