5 Malagasy ariaries to Armenian drams

Convert MGA to AMD at the real exchange rate

5 mga
0.44 amd

1.00000 MGA = 0.08866 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Armenian Dram
1 MGA0.08866 AMD
5 MGA0.44332 AMD
10 MGA0.88664 AMD
20 MGA1.77327 AMD
50 MGA4.43318 AMD
100 MGA8.86637 AMD
250 MGA22.16592 AMD
500 MGA44.33185 AMD
1000 MGA88.66370 AMD
2000 MGA177.32740 AMD
5000 MGA443.31850 AMD
10000 MGA886.63700 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Malagasy Ariary
1 AMD11.27860 MGA
5 AMD56.39300 MGA
10 AMD112.78600 MGA
20 AMD225.57200 MGA
50 AMD563.93000 MGA
100 AMD1127.86000 MGA
250 AMD2819.65000 MGA
500 AMD5639.30000 MGA
1000 AMD11278.60000 MGA
2000 AMD22557.20000 MGA
5000 AMD56393.00000 MGA
10000 AMD112786.00000 MGA