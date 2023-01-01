10 thousand Armenian drams to South Korean wons

Convert AMD to KRW at the real exchange rate

10000 amd
32272 krw

1.00000 AMD = 3.22717 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862451.090290.84421.476621.647950.9531518.9402
1 GBP1.1594911.2641105.3351.712161.910821.1051721.9613
1 USD0.917250.791077183.3281.354451.51160.8742517.3731
1 INR0.01100790.009493530.012000810.01625440.01814040.01049170.208491

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / South Korean Won
1 AMD3.22717 KRW
5 AMD16.13585 KRW
10 AMD32.27170 KRW
20 AMD64.54340 KRW
50 AMD161.35850 KRW
100 AMD322.71700 KRW
250 AMD806.79250 KRW
500 AMD1613.58500 KRW
1000 AMD3227.17000 KRW
2000 AMD6454.34000 KRW
5000 AMD16135.85000 KRW
10000 AMD32271.70000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Armenian Dram
1 KRW0.30987 AMD
5 KRW1.54934 AMD
10 KRW3.09869 AMD
20 KRW6.19738 AMD
50 KRW15.49345 AMD
100 KRW30.98690 AMD
250 KRW77.46725 AMD
500 KRW154.93450 AMD
1000 KRW309.86900 AMD
2000 KRW619.73800 AMD
5000 KRW1549.34500 AMD
10000 KRW3098.69000 AMD