1,000 amd
21,440 gnf

1.000 AMD = 21.44 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:18
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3061.4761.6640.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7131.7281.9481.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Guinean Franc
1 AMD21.43960 GNF
5 AMD107.19800 GNF
10 AMD214.39600 GNF
20 AMD428.79200 GNF
50 AMD1,071.98000 GNF
100 AMD2,143.96000 GNF
250 AMD5,359.90000 GNF
500 AMD10,719.80000 GNF
1000 AMD21,439.60000 GNF
2000 AMD42,879.20000 GNF
5000 AMD107,198.00000 GNF
10000 AMD214,396.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Armenian Dram
1 GNF0.04664 AMD
5 GNF0.23321 AMD
10 GNF0.46643 AMD
20 GNF0.93285 AMD
50 GNF2.33214 AMD
100 GNF4.66427 AMD
250 GNF11.66068 AMD
500 GNF23.32135 AMD
1000 GNF46.64270 AMD
2000 GNF93.28540 AMD
5000 GNF233.21350 AMD
10000 GNF466.42700 AMD