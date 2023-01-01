500 Armenian drams to Guinean francs

Convert AMD to GNF at the real exchange rate

500 amd
10671 gnf

1.00000 AMD = 21.34100 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.089890.82941.476521.647970.9526518.9396
1 GBP1.1598211.26395105.3441.712461.911311.1049121.9662
1 USD0.91760.791171183.3451.354851.512170.8741517.379
1 INR0.01100970.009492720.011998310.01625590.01814350.01048830.208519

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Guinean Franc
1 AMD21.34100 GNF
5 AMD106.70500 GNF
10 AMD213.41000 GNF
20 AMD426.82000 GNF
50 AMD1067.05000 GNF
100 AMD2134.10000 GNF
250 AMD5335.25000 GNF
500 AMD10670.50000 GNF
1000 AMD21341.00000 GNF
2000 AMD42682.00000 GNF
5000 AMD106705.00000 GNF
10000 AMD213410.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Armenian Dram
1 GNF0.04686 AMD
5 GNF0.23429 AMD
10 GNF0.46858 AMD
20 GNF0.93716 AMD
50 GNF2.34291 AMD
100 GNF4.68581 AMD
250 GNF11.71453 AMD
500 GNF23.42905 AMD
1000 GNF46.85810 AMD
2000 GNF93.71620 AMD
5000 GNF234.29050 AMD
10000 GNF468.58100 AMD