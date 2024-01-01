Armenian drams to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert AMD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
17.27 bob

1.000 AMD = 0.01727 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3031.4761.6640.96618.244
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7131.7281.9481.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0681.3581.530.88916.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bolivian Boliviano
1 AMD0.01727 BOB
5 AMD0.08637 BOB
10 AMD0.17273 BOB
20 AMD0.34547 BOB
50 AMD0.86366 BOB
100 AMD1.72733 BOB
250 AMD4.31833 BOB
500 AMD8.63665 BOB
1000 AMD17.27330 BOB
2000 AMD34.54660 BOB
5000 AMD86.36650 BOB
10000 AMD172.73300 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Armenian Dram
1 BOB57.89300 AMD
5 BOB289.46500 AMD
10 BOB578.93000 AMD
20 BOB1,157.86000 AMD
50 BOB2,894.65000 AMD
100 BOB5,789.30000 AMD
250 BOB14,473.25000 AMD
500 BOB28,946.50000 AMD
1000 BOB57,893.00000 AMD
2000 BOB115,786.00000 AMD
5000 BOB289,465.00000 AMD
10000 BOB578,930.00000 AMD