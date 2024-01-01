5,000 Bolivian bolivianos to Armenian drams

Convert BOB to AMD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bob
280,179 amd

Bs1.000 BOB = ֏56.04 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.406256.4062
Low55.945255.9061
Average56.180756.1445
Change0.02%0.06%
View full history

1 BOB to AMD stats

The performance of BOB to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.4062 and a 30 day low of 55.9452. This means the 30 day average was 56.1807. The change for BOB to AMD was 0.02.

The performance of BOB to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.4062 and a 90 day low of 55.9061. This means the 90 day average was 56.1445. The change for BOB to AMD was 0.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Armenian Dram
1 BOB56.03580 AMD
5 BOB280.17900 AMD
10 BOB560.35800 AMD
20 BOB1,120.71600 AMD
50 BOB2,801.79000 AMD
100 BOB5,603.58000 AMD
250 BOB14,008.95000 AMD
500 BOB28,017.90000 AMD
1000 BOB56,035.80000 AMD
2000 BOB112,071.60000 AMD
5000 BOB280,179.00000 AMD
10000 BOB560,358.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bolivian Boliviano
1 AMD0.01785 BOB
5 AMD0.08923 BOB
10 AMD0.17846 BOB
20 AMD0.35691 BOB
50 AMD0.89229 BOB
100 AMD1.78457 BOB
250 AMD4.46143 BOB
500 AMD8.92285 BOB
1000 AMD17.84570 BOB
2000 AMD35.69140 BOB
5000 AMD89.22850 BOB
10000 AMD178.45700 BOB