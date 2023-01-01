1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Vanuatu vatus

Convert AED to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
32,711 vuv

1.00000 AED = 32.71070 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AED32.71070 VUV
5 AED163.55350 VUV
10 AED327.10700 VUV
20 AED654.21400 VUV
50 AED1635.53500 VUV
100 AED3271.07000 VUV
250 AED8177.67500 VUV
500 AED16355.35000 VUV
1000 AED32710.70000 VUV
2000 AED65421.40000 VUV
5000 AED163553.50000 VUV
10000 AED327107.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 VUV0.03057 AED
5 VUV0.15286 AED
10 VUV0.30571 AED
20 VUV0.61142 AED
50 VUV1.52855 AED
100 VUV3.05710 AED
250 VUV7.64275 AED
500 VUV15.28550 AED
1000 VUV30.57100 AED
2000 VUV61.14200 AED
5000 VUV152.85500 AED
10000 VUV305.71000 AED