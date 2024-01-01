United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert AED to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
953.04 tmt

1.000 AED = 0.9530 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AED0.95304 TMT
5 AED4.76521 TMT
10 AED9.53042 TMT
20 AED19.06084 TMT
50 AED47.65210 TMT
100 AED95.30420 TMT
250 AED238.26050 TMT
500 AED476.52100 TMT
1000 AED953.04200 TMT
2000 AED1,906.08400 TMT
5000 AED4,765.21000 TMT
10000 AED9,530.42000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TMT1.04927 AED
5 TMT5.24635 AED
10 TMT10.49270 AED
20 TMT20.98540 AED
50 TMT52.46350 AED
100 TMT104.92700 AED
250 TMT262.31750 AED
500 TMT524.63500 AED
1000 TMT1,049.27000 AED
2000 TMT2,098.54000 AED
5000 TMT5,246.35000 AED
10000 TMT10,492.70000 AED