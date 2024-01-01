United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats today
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 AED
|0.95304 TMT
|5 AED
|4.76521 TMT
|10 AED
|9.53042 TMT
|20 AED
|19.06084 TMT
|50 AED
|47.65210 TMT
|100 AED
|95.30420 TMT
|250 AED
|238.26050 TMT
|500 AED
|476.52100 TMT
|1000 AED
|953.04200 TMT
|2000 AED
|1,906.08400 TMT
|5000 AED
|4,765.21000 TMT
|10000 AED
|9,530.42000 TMT
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 TMT
|1.04927 AED
|5 TMT
|5.24635 AED
|10 TMT
|10.49270 AED
|20 TMT
|20.98540 AED
|50 TMT
|52.46350 AED
|100 TMT
|104.92700 AED
|250 TMT
|262.31750 AED
|500 TMT
|524.63500 AED
|1000 TMT
|1,049.27000 AED
|2000 TMT
|2,098.54000 AED
|5000 TMT
|5,246.35000 AED
|10000 TMT
|10,492.70000 AED