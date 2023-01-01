1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mozambican meticals

Convert AED to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
17,380.50 mzn

1.00000 AED = 17.38050 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.918250.79217355.48731.3570517.3868
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01101270.009500420.6654510.01627490.208517
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003222010.002779560.1946920.004761580.0610063
1 EUR1.08990.8041310.36510.862760.42571.4778318.9342

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 AED17.38050 MZN
5 AED86.90250 MZN
10 AED173.80500 MZN
20 AED347.61000 MZN
50 AED869.02500 MZN
100 AED1738.05000 MZN
250 AED4345.12500 MZN
500 AED8690.25000 MZN
1000 AED17380.50000 MZN
2000 AED34761.00000 MZN
5000 AED86902.50000 MZN
10000 AED173805.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MZN0.05754 AED
5 MZN0.28768 AED
10 MZN0.57536 AED
20 MZN1.15071 AED
50 MZN2.87678 AED
100 MZN5.75356 AED
250 MZN14.38390 AED
500 MZN28.76780 AED
1000 MZN57.53560 AED
2000 MZN115.07120 AED
5000 MZN287.67800 AED
10000 MZN575.35600 AED