50 Mozambican meticals to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MZN to AED at the real exchange rate

50 mzn
2.88 aed

1.00000 MZN = 0.05754 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mozambican meticals to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MZN0.05754 AED
5 MZN0.28769 AED
10 MZN0.57539 AED
20 MZN1.15077 AED
50 MZN2.87693 AED
100 MZN5.75386 AED
250 MZN14.38465 AED
500 MZN28.76930 AED
1000 MZN57.53860 AED
2000 MZN115.07720 AED
5000 MZN287.69300 AED
10000 MZN575.38600 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 AED17.37960 MZN
5 AED86.89800 MZN
10 AED173.79600 MZN
20 AED347.59200 MZN
50 AED868.98000 MZN
100 AED1737.96000 MZN
250 AED4344.90000 MZN
500 AED8689.80000 MZN
1000 AED17379.60000 MZN
2000 AED34759.20000 MZN
5000 AED86898.00000 MZN
10000 AED173796.00000 MZN