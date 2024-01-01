United Arab Emirates dirhams to Comorian francs today

Convert AED to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
123,271 kmf

1.000 AED = 123.3 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.1278.60.920.78656.1471.35816.801
1 INR0.01213.3530.0110.0090.6760.0160.202
1 PKR0.0040.29810.0030.0030.2020.0050.06
1 EUR1.08790.309302.76910.85461.0181.47618.258

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 AED123.27100 KMF
5 AED616.35500 KMF
10 AED1,232.71000 KMF
20 AED2,465.42000 KMF
50 AED6,163.55000 KMF
100 AED12,327.10000 KMF
250 AED30,817.75000 KMF
500 AED61,635.50000 KMF
1000 AED123,271.00000 KMF
2000 AED246,542.00000 KMF
5000 AED616,355.00000 KMF
10000 AED1,232,710.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KMF0.00811 AED
5 KMF0.04056 AED
10 KMF0.08112 AED
20 KMF0.16224 AED
50 KMF0.40561 AED
100 KMF0.81122 AED
250 KMF2.02805 AED
500 KMF4.05609 AED
1000 KMF8.11218 AED
2000 KMF16.22436 AED
5000 KMF40.56090 AED
10000 KMF81.12180 AED