1,000 aed
214.10 gip

1.000 AED = 0.2141 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Gibraltar Pound
1 AED0.21410 GIP
5 AED1.07048 GIP
10 AED2.14096 GIP
20 AED4.28192 GIP
50 AED10.70480 GIP
100 AED21.40960 GIP
250 AED53.52400 GIP
500 AED107.04800 GIP
1000 AED214.09600 GIP
2000 AED428.19200 GIP
5000 AED1,070.48000 GIP
10000 AED2,140.96000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GIP4.67081 AED
5 GIP23.35405 AED
10 GIP46.70810 AED
20 GIP93.41620 AED
50 GIP233.54050 AED
100 GIP467.08100 AED
250 GIP1,167.70250 AED
500 GIP2,335.40500 AED
1000 GIP4,670.81000 AED
2000 GIP9,341.62000 AED
5000 GIP23,354.05000 AED
10000 GIP46,708.10000 AED