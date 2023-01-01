1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

Convert AED to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
214.32 gip

1.00000 AED = 0.21432 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.918150.79204855.48471.356917.4025
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01101120.009498910.665420.01627310.208706
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003221570.002779120.1946830.004761050.0610614
1 EUR1.0891590.8166310.40810.862760.43121.4778718.9539

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Gibraltar Pound
1 AED0.21432 GIP
5 AED1.07160 GIP
10 AED2.14320 GIP
20 AED4.28640 GIP
50 AED10.71600 GIP
100 AED21.43200 GIP
250 AED53.58000 GIP
500 AED107.16000 GIP
1000 AED214.32000 GIP
2000 AED428.64000 GIP
5000 AED1071.60000 GIP
10000 AED2143.20000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GIP4.66591 AED
5 GIP23.32955 AED
10 GIP46.65910 AED
20 GIP93.31820 AED
50 GIP233.29550 AED
100 GIP466.59100 AED
250 GIP1166.47750 AED
500 GIP2332.95500 AED
1000 GIP4665.91000 AED
2000 GIP9331.82000 AED
5000 GIP23329.55000 AED
10000 GIP46659.10000 AED