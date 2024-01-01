10 Zambian kwacha to Georgian laris

Convert ZMW to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 zmw
1.04 gel

1.00000 ZMW = 0.10359 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859921.0952591.04361.46321.632750.92899518.4436
1 GBP1.162911.2737105.8771.70161.898781.0803321.4486
1 USD0.9130.785114183.12591.335951.490760.848216.8396
1 INR0.01098370.009444880.012029910.01607140.01793370.01020380.202579

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Georgian Lari
1 ZMW0.10359 GEL
5 ZMW0.51794 GEL
10 ZMW1.03588 GEL
20 ZMW2.07176 GEL
50 ZMW5.17940 GEL
100 ZMW10.35880 GEL
250 ZMW25.89700 GEL
500 ZMW51.79400 GEL
1000 ZMW103.58800 GEL
2000 ZMW207.17600 GEL
5000 ZMW517.94000 GEL
10000 ZMW1035.88000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / ZMW
1 GEL9.65363 ZMW
5 GEL48.26815 ZMW
10 GEL96.53630 ZMW
20 GEL193.07260 ZMW
50 GEL482.68150 ZMW
100 GEL965.36300 ZMW
250 GEL2413.40750 ZMW
500 GEL4826.81500 ZMW
1000 GEL9653.63000 ZMW
2000 GEL19307.26000 ZMW
5000 GEL48268.15000 ZMW
10000 GEL96536.30000 ZMW