Zambian kwacha to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Georgian laris is currently 0.109 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.643% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.111 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.109 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.916% decrease in value.