CFA francs BCEAO to Swedish kronor today

1,000 xof
17.24 sek

CFA1.000 XOF = kr0.01724 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,532.84
1 GBP1.26211.731.1811.89912.5551.7151,934.37
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,118.17
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,637.23

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swedish Krona
1 XOF0.01724 SEK
5 XOF0.08619 SEK
10 XOF0.17237 SEK
20 XOF0.34474 SEK
50 XOF0.86186 SEK
100 XOF1.72372 SEK
250 XOF4.30930 SEK
500 XOF8.61860 SEK
1000 XOF17.23720 SEK
2000 XOF34.47440 SEK
5000 XOF86.18600 SEK
10000 XOF172.37200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SEK58.01420 XOF
5 SEK290.07100 XOF
10 SEK580.14200 XOF
20 SEK1,160.28400 XOF
50 SEK2,900.71000 XOF
100 SEK5,801.42000 XOF
250 SEK14,503.55000 XOF
500 SEK29,007.10000 XOF
1000 SEK58,014.20000 XOF
2000 SEK116,028.40000 XOF
5000 SEK290,071.00000 XOF
10000 SEK580,142.00000 XOF