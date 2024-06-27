CFA franc BCEAO to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Swedish kronor is currently 0.017 today, reflecting a 0.419% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.748% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.017 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.274% decrease in value.