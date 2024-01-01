Convert XCD to KWD at the real exchange rate

50 East Caribbean dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

50 xcd
5.683 kwd

$1.000 XCD = ك0.1137 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.1611.5040.7921.3783.5721.3590.936
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0440.0754.6020.0750.052
1 AUD0.66512.07310.5270.91155.5550.9030.622
1 GBP1.26222.921.89911.73105.4731.7151.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XCD0.11365 KWD
5 XCD0.56826 KWD
10 XCD1.13652 KWD
20 XCD2.27304 KWD
50 XCD5.68260 KWD
100 XCD11.36520 KWD
250 XCD28.41300 KWD
500 XCD56.82600 KWD
1000 XCD113.65200 KWD
2000 XCD227.30400 KWD
5000 XCD568.26000 KWD
10000 XCD1,136.52000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KWD8.79880 XCD
5 KWD43.99400 XCD
10 KWD87.98800 XCD
20 KWD175.97600 XCD
50 KWD439.94000 XCD
100 KWD879.88000 XCD
250 KWD2,199.70000 XCD
500 KWD4,399.40000 XCD
1000 KWD8,798.80000 XCD
2000 KWD17,597.60000 XCD
5000 KWD43,994.00000 XCD
10000 KWD87,988.00000 XCD