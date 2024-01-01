1 Kuwaiti dinar to East Caribbean dollars

Convert KWD to XCD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = $8.806 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
KWD to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XCD
1 KWD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.85258.8548
Low8.80228.8022
Average8.82098.8314
Change-0.51%-0.25%
1 KWD to XCD stats

The performance of KWD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8525 and a 30 day low of 8.8022. This means the 30 day average was 8.8209. The change for KWD to XCD was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8548 and a 90 day low of 8.8022. This means the 90 day average was 8.8314. The change for KWD to XCD was -0.25.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KWD8.80554 XCD
5 KWD44.02770 XCD
10 KWD88.05540 XCD
20 KWD176.11080 XCD
50 KWD440.27700 XCD
100 KWD880.55400 XCD
250 KWD2,201.38500 XCD
500 KWD4,402.77000 XCD
1000 KWD8,805.54000 XCD
2000 KWD17,611.08000 XCD
5000 KWD44,027.70000 XCD
10000 KWD88,055.40000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XCD0.11357 KWD
5 XCD0.56783 KWD
10 XCD1.13565 KWD
20 XCD2.27130 KWD
50 XCD5.67825 KWD
100 XCD11.35650 KWD
250 XCD28.39125 KWD
500 XCD56.78250 KWD
1000 XCD113.56500 KWD
2000 XCD227.13000 KWD
5000 XCD567.82500 KWD
10000 XCD1,135.65000 KWD