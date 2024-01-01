5,000 Samoan talas to Uruguayan pesos

Convert WST to UYU at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $U15.33 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Track the exchange rate

WST to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 WST to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.623815.6835
Low15.199614.5443
Average15.411315.0730
Change-1.28%3.91%
View full history

1 WST to UYU stats

The performance of WST to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.6238 and a 30 day low of 15.1996. This means the 30 day average was 15.4113. The change for WST to UYU was -1.28.

The performance of WST to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.6835 and a 90 day low of 14.5443. This means the 90 day average was 15.0730. The change for WST to UYU was 3.91.

Track market ratesView WST to UYU chart

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Uruguayan Peso
1 WST15.33230 UYU
5 WST76.66150 UYU
10 WST153.32300 UYU
20 WST306.64600 UYU
50 WST766.61500 UYU
100 WST1,533.23000 UYU
250 WST3,833.07500 UYU
500 WST7,666.15000 UYU
1000 WST15,332.30000 UYU
2000 WST30,664.60000 UYU
5000 WST76,661.50000 UYU
10000 WST153,323.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Samoan Tala
1 UYU0.06522 WST
5 UYU0.32611 WST
10 UYU0.65222 WST
20 UYU1.30443 WST
50 UYU3.26108 WST
100 UYU6.52217 WST
250 UYU16.30543 WST
500 UYU32.61085 WST
1000 UYU65.22170 WST
2000 UYU130.44340 WST
5000 UYU326.10850 WST
10000 UYU652.21700 WST