Samoan tala to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Uruguayan pesos is currently 15.332 today, reflecting a 1.830% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.092% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 15.500 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 15.057 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.276% decrease in value.