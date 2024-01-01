500 Samoan talas to Moldovan leus

Convert WST to MDL at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = L6.634 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 WST to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.63396.6339
Low6.42366.3515
Average6.50706.4457
Change3.27%2.26%
View full history

1 WST to MDL stats

The performance of WST to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.6339 and a 30 day low of 6.4236. This means the 30 day average was 6.5070. The change for WST to MDL was 3.27.

The performance of WST to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6339 and a 90 day low of 6.3515. This means the 90 day average was 6.4457. The change for WST to MDL was 2.26.

Track market ratesView WST to MDL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6851.3850.77184.0741.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.141.4990.83490.9931.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7190.9180.51155.7120.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7540.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moldovan Leu
1 WST6.63394 MDL
5 WST33.16970 MDL
10 WST66.33940 MDL
20 WST132.67880 MDL
50 WST331.69700 MDL
100 WST663.39400 MDL
250 WST1,658.48500 MDL
500 WST3,316.97000 MDL
1000 WST6,633.94000 MDL
2000 WST13,267.88000 MDL
5000 WST33,169.70000 MDL
10000 WST66,339.40000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Samoan Tala
1 MDL0.15074 WST
5 MDL0.75370 WST
10 MDL1.50740 WST
20 MDL3.01480 WST
50 MDL7.53700 WST
100 MDL15.07400 WST
250 MDL37.68500 WST
500 MDL75.37000 WST
1000 MDL150.74000 WST
2000 MDL301.48000 WST
5000 MDL753.70000 WST
10000 MDL1,507.40000 WST