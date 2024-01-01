Convert MDL to WST at the real exchange rate

5 Moldovan leus to Samoan talas

5 mdl
0.76 wst

L1.000 MDL = WS$0.1526 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2281.3661.49883.451.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1231.7331.9105.8612.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0981.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Samoan Tala
1 MDL0.15262 WST
5 MDL0.76309 WST
10 MDL1.52618 WST
20 MDL3.05236 WST
50 MDL7.63090 WST
100 MDL15.26180 WST
250 MDL38.15450 WST
500 MDL76.30900 WST
1000 MDL152.61800 WST
2000 MDL305.23600 WST
5000 MDL763.09000 WST
10000 MDL1,526.18000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moldovan Leu
1 WST6.55233 MDL
5 WST32.76165 MDL
10 WST65.52330 MDL
20 WST131.04660 MDL
50 WST327.61650 MDL
100 WST655.23300 MDL
250 WST1,638.08250 MDL
500 WST3,276.16500 MDL
1000 WST6,552.33000 MDL
2000 WST13,104.66000 MDL
5000 WST32,761.65000 MDL
10000 WST65,523.30000 MDL