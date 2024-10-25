Samoan tala to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Moldovan leus is currently 6.634 today, reflecting a 1.656% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.840% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 6.636 on 25-10-2024 and a low of 6.463 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 1.159% increase in value.