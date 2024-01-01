2,000 Samoan talas to Kenyan shillings

Convert WST to KES at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Ksh47.51 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 WST to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.113348.1133
Low47.220346.7978
Average47.765447.5276
Change-0.40%-0.75%
View full history

1 WST to KES stats

The performance of WST to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.1133 and a 30 day low of 47.2203. This means the 30 day average was 47.7654. The change for WST to KES was -0.40.

The performance of WST to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.1133 and a 90 day low of 46.7978. This means the 90 day average was 47.5276. The change for WST to KES was -0.75.

Track market ratesView WST to KES chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9231.50917.681.3850.77184.0751.319
1 EUR1.08311.63419.1471.50.83591.0531.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7170.9180.51155.720.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7550.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kenyan Shilling
1 WST47.50790 KES
5 WST237.53950 KES
10 WST475.07900 KES
20 WST950.15800 KES
50 WST2,375.39500 KES
100 WST4,750.79000 KES
250 WST11,876.97500 KES
500 WST23,753.95000 KES
1000 WST47,507.90000 KES
2000 WST95,015.80000 KES
5000 WST237,539.50000 KES
10000 WST475,079.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 KES0.02105 WST
5 KES0.10525 WST
10 KES0.21049 WST
20 KES0.42098 WST
50 KES1.05246 WST
100 KES2.10491 WST
250 KES5.26228 WST
500 KES10.52455 WST
1000 KES21.04910 WST
2000 KES42.09820 WST
5000 KES105.24550 WST
10000 KES210.49100 WST