Samoan tala to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Kenyan shillings is currently 47.508 today, reflecting a 1.619% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.770% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 47.813 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 46.751 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 1.417% increase in value.