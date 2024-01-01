Samoan talas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert WST to CNY at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ¥2.624 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
WST to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 WST to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64012.6573
Low2.58672.5867
Average2.61632.6186
Change0.82%-1.24%
1 WST to CNY stats

The performance of WST to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6401 and a 30 day low of 2.5867. This means the 30 day average was 2.6163. The change for WST to CNY was 0.82.

The performance of WST to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6573 and a 90 day low of 2.5867. This means the 90 day average was 2.6186. The change for WST to CNY was -1.24.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 WST2.62427 CNY
5 WST13.12135 CNY
10 WST26.24270 CNY
20 WST52.48540 CNY
50 WST131.21350 CNY
100 WST262.42700 CNY
250 WST656.06750 CNY
500 WST1,312.13500 CNY
1000 WST2,624.27000 CNY
2000 WST5,248.54000 CNY
5000 WST13,121.35000 CNY
10000 WST26,242.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Samoan Tala
1 CNY0.38106 WST
5 CNY1.90530 WST
10 CNY3.81059 WST
20 CNY7.62118 WST
50 CNY19.05295 WST
100 CNY38.10590 WST
250 CNY95.26475 WST
500 CNY190.52950 WST
1000 CNY381.05900 WST
2000 CNY762.11800 WST
5000 CNY1,905.29500 WST
10000 CNY3,810.59000 WST