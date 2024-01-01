20 Uruguayan pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert UYU to LKR

$U1.000 UYU = Sr7.055 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
UYU to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 UYU to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.20907.5225
Low7.00927.0092
Average7.07917.3068
Change-1.91%-6.21%
1 UYU to LKR stats

The performance of UYU to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2090 and a 30 day low of 7.0092. This means the 30 day average was 7.0791. The change for UYU to LKR was -1.91.

The performance of UYU to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.5225 and a 90 day low of 7.0092. This means the 90 day average was 7.3068. The change for UYU to LKR was -6.21.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UYU7.05541 LKR
5 UYU35.27705 LKR
10 UYU70.55410 LKR
20 UYU141.10820 LKR
50 UYU352.77050 LKR
100 UYU705.54100 LKR
250 UYU1,763.85250 LKR
500 UYU3,527.70500 LKR
1000 UYU7,055.41000 LKR
2000 UYU14,110.82000 LKR
5000 UYU35,277.05000 LKR
10000 UYU70,554.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 LKR0.14174 UYU
5 LKR0.70867 UYU
10 LKR1.41735 UYU
20 LKR2.83470 UYU
50 LKR7.08675 UYU
100 LKR14.17350 UYU
250 LKR35.43375 UYU
500 LKR70.86750 UYU
1000 LKR141.73500 UYU
2000 LKR283.47000 UYU
5000 LKR708.67500 UYU
10000 LKR1,417.35000 UYU