Uruguayan peso to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 7.055 today, reflecting a 0.121% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.285% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 7.080 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 6.984 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.613% increase in value.