2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Uruguayan pesos

Convert UAH to UYU at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $U1.014 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
UAH to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 UAH to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02361.0267
Low1.00800.9804
Average1.01500.9988
Change-0.93%3.01%
1 UAH to UYU stats

The performance of UAH to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0236 and a 30 day low of 1.0080. This means the 30 day average was 1.0150. The change for UAH to UYU was -0.93.

The performance of UAH to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0267 and a 90 day low of 0.9804. This means the 90 day average was 0.9988. The change for UAH to UYU was 3.01.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Uruguayan Peso
1 UAH1.01402 UYU
5 UAH5.07010 UYU
10 UAH10.14020 UYU
20 UAH20.28040 UYU
50 UAH50.70100 UYU
100 UAH101.40200 UYU
250 UAH253.50500 UYU
500 UAH507.01000 UYU
1000 UAH1,014.02000 UYU
2000 UAH2,028.04000 UYU
5000 UAH5,070.10000 UYU
10000 UAH10,140.20000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 UYU0.98617 UAH
5 UYU4.93085 UAH
10 UYU9.86170 UAH
20 UYU19.72340 UAH
50 UYU49.30850 UAH
100 UYU98.61700 UAH
250 UYU246.54250 UAH
500 UYU493.08500 UAH
1000 UYU986.17000 UAH
2000 UYU1,972.34000 UAH
5000 UYU4,930.85000 UAH
10000 UYU9,861.70000 UAH