50 Uruguayan pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert UYU to UAH

$U1.000 UYU = ₴0.9856 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
UYU to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 UYU to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99211.0200
Low0.97700.9740
Average0.98521.0014
Change0.88%-2.98%
1 UYU to UAH stats

The performance of UYU to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9921 and a 30 day low of 0.9770. This means the 30 day average was 0.9852. The change for UYU to UAH was 0.88.

The performance of UYU to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0200 and a 90 day low of 0.9740. This means the 90 day average was 1.0014. The change for UYU to UAH was -2.98.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0541.51.6310.93721.466
1 GBP1.19811.298109.1141.7971.9551.12325.723
1 USD0.9240.771184.0951.3851.5060.86619.825
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 UYU0.98558 UAH
5 UYU4.92789 UAH
10 UYU9.85577 UAH
20 UYU19.71154 UAH
50 UYU49.27885 UAH
100 UYU98.55770 UAH
250 UYU246.39425 UAH
500 UYU492.78850 UAH
1000 UYU985.57700 UAH
2000 UYU1,971.15400 UAH
5000 UYU4,927.88500 UAH
10000 UYU9,855.77000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Uruguayan Peso
1 UAH1.01463 UYU
5 UAH5.07315 UYU
10 UAH10.14630 UYU
20 UAH20.29260 UYU
50 UAH50.73150 UYU
100 UAH101.46300 UYU
250 UAH253.65750 UYU
500 UAH507.31500 UYU
1000 UAH1,014.63000 UYU
2000 UAH2,029.26000 UYU
5000 UAH5,073.15000 UYU
10000 UAH10,146.30000 UYU