Ukrainian hryvnia to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Uruguayan pesos is currently 1.014 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.538% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.022 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 1.010 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.601% decrease in value.