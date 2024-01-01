5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Seychellois rupees

Convert UAH to SCR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₨0.3320 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
UAH to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SCR
1 UAH to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36640.3665
Low0.32310.3191
Average0.34100.3388
Change3.18%-0.03%
1 UAH to SCR stats

The performance of UAH to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3664 and a 30 day low of 0.3231. This means the 30 day average was 0.3410. The change for UAH to SCR was 3.18.

The performance of UAH to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3665 and a 90 day low of 0.3191. This means the 90 day average was 0.3388. The change for UAH to SCR was -0.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0770.7721.321.38517.6991.509
1 EUR1.08190.8330.8341.4261.49719.1211.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2961.199108.94311.7111.79522.9331.956

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Seychellois Rupee
1 UAH0.33202 SCR
5 UAH1.66009 SCR
10 UAH3.32017 SCR
20 UAH6.64034 SCR
50 UAH16.60085 SCR
100 UAH33.20170 SCR
250 UAH83.00425 SCR
500 UAH166.00850 SCR
1000 UAH332.01700 SCR
2000 UAH664.03400 SCR
5000 UAH1,660.08500 SCR
10000 UAH3,320.17000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SCR3.01189 UAH
5 SCR15.05945 UAH
10 SCR30.11890 UAH
20 SCR60.23780 UAH
50 SCR150.59450 UAH
100 SCR301.18900 UAH
250 SCR752.97250 UAH
500 SCR1,505.94500 UAH
1000 SCR3,011.89000 UAH
2000 SCR6,023.78000 UAH
5000 SCR15,059.45000 UAH
10000 SCR30,118.90000 UAH