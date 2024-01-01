Convert SCR to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Seychellois rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

10,000 scr
28,375.80 uah

₨1.000 SCR = ₴2.838 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2231.4631.6070.95819.589
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4491.7291.8991.13223.151
1 USD0.9370.793183.5731.3711.5050.89818.348
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SCR2.83758 UAH
5 SCR14.18790 UAH
10 SCR28.37580 UAH
20 SCR56.75160 UAH
50 SCR141.87900 UAH
100 SCR283.75800 UAH
250 SCR709.39500 UAH
500 SCR1,418.79000 UAH
1000 SCR2,837.58000 UAH
2000 SCR5,675.16000 UAH
5000 SCR14,187.90000 UAH
10000 SCR28,375.80000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Seychellois Rupee
1 UAH0.35241 SCR
5 UAH1.76206 SCR
10 UAH3.52413 SCR
20 UAH7.04826 SCR
50 UAH17.62065 SCR
100 UAH35.24130 SCR
250 UAH88.10325 SCR
500 UAH176.20650 SCR
1000 UAH352.41300 SCR
2000 UAH704.82600 SCR
5000 UAH1,762.06500 SCR
10000 UAH3,524.13000 SCR