Ukrainian hryvnia to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.332 today, reflecting a 2.723% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.412% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.362 on 20-10-2024 and a low of 0.323 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 7.251% increase in value.