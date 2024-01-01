Convert SCR to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 Seychellois rupees to Turkish liras

2,000 scr
4,606.52 try

₨1.000 SCR = TL2.303 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2361.4631.6060.95819.578
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4611.731.8981.13323.138
1 USD0.9370.792183.571.3711.5040.89718.335
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 SCR2.30326 TRY
5 SCR11.51630 TRY
10 SCR23.03260 TRY
20 SCR46.06520 TRY
50 SCR115.16300 TRY
100 SCR230.32600 TRY
250 SCR575.81500 TRY
500 SCR1,151.63000 TRY
1000 SCR2,303.26000 TRY
2000 SCR4,606.52000 TRY
5000 SCR11,516.30000 TRY
10000 SCR23,032.60000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Seychellois Rupee
1 TRY0.43417 SCR
5 TRY2.17084 SCR
10 TRY4.34167 SCR
20 TRY8.68334 SCR
50 TRY21.70835 SCR
100 TRY43.41670 SCR
250 TRY108.54175 SCR
500 TRY217.08350 SCR
1000 TRY434.16700 SCR
2000 TRY868.33400 SCR
5000 TRY2,170.83500 SCR
10000 TRY4,341.67000 SCR