Seychellois rupee to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Turkish liras is currently 2.299 today, reflecting a -3.395% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.430% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 2.420 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.234 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -6.985% decrease in value.