5,000 Seychellois rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert SCR to MUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 scr
16,508.30 mur

₨1.000 SCR = ₨3.302 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.30166 MUR
5 SCR16.50830 MUR
10 SCR33.01660 MUR
20 SCR66.03320 MUR
50 SCR165.08300 MUR
100 SCR330.16600 MUR
250 SCR825.41500 MUR
500 SCR1,650.83000 MUR
1000 SCR3,301.66000 MUR
2000 SCR6,603.32000 MUR
5000 SCR16,508.30000 MUR
10000 SCR33,016.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.30288 SCR
5 MUR1.51439 SCR
10 MUR3.02878 SCR
20 MUR6.05756 SCR
50 MUR15.14390 SCR
100 MUR30.28780 SCR
250 MUR75.71950 SCR
500 MUR151.43900 SCR
1000 MUR302.87800 SCR
2000 MUR605.75600 SCR
5000 MUR1,514.39000 SCR
10000 MUR3,028.78000 SCR