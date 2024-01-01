100 Seychellois rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert SCR to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 scr
332.12 mur

₨1.000 SCR = ₨3.321 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.32118 MUR
5 SCR16.60590 MUR
10 SCR33.21180 MUR
20 SCR66.42360 MUR
50 SCR166.05900 MUR
100 SCR332.11800 MUR
250 SCR830.29500 MUR
500 SCR1,660.59000 MUR
1000 SCR3,321.18000 MUR
2000 SCR6,642.36000 MUR
5000 SCR16,605.90000 MUR
10000 SCR33,211.80000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.30110 SCR
5 MUR1.50549 SCR
10 MUR3.01097 SCR
20 MUR6.02194 SCR
50 MUR15.05485 SCR
100 MUR30.10970 SCR
250 MUR75.27425 SCR
500 MUR150.54850 SCR
1000 MUR301.09700 SCR
2000 MUR602.19400 SCR
5000 MUR1,505.48500 SCR
10000 MUR3,010.97000 SCR